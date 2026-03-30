Grayson Allen Injury: Questionable Monday
Allen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Monday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and Allen is likely to get a maintenance day for one of these. If the Suns hold out the sharpshooter Monday, the team could rely more on Jordan Goodwin with the second unit.
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