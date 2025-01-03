Fantasy Basketball
Grayson Allen Injury: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 2:43pm

Allen (shoulder) has been removed from the injury report for the Suns ahead of the matchup with Pacers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Allen has missed the last five games for the Suns due to shoulder soreness. However, he appears ready to play in Saturday's game against the Pacers. He averages 10.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

