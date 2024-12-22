Grayson Allen Injury: Ruled out for Monday against Denver
Allen (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Allen was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a head injury, and he is now officially in concussion protocols. His next opportunity to play will be Christmas Day in a rematch with Denver. Monte Morris, Royce O'Neale, Josh Okogie and Ryan Dunn are all candidates to see increased playing time Monday due to Allen's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now