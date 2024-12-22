Grayson Allen Injury: Ruled out for Monday against Denver

Allen (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Allen was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a head injury, and he is now officially in concussion protocols. His next opportunity to play will be Christmas Day in a rematch with Denver. Monte Morris, Royce O'Neale, Josh Okogie and Ryan Dunn are all candidates to see increased playing time Monday due to Allen's absence.