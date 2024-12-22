Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Ruled out for Monday against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 6:14pm

Allen (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Allen was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a head injury, and he is now officially in concussion protocols. His next opportunity to play will be Christmas Day in a rematch with Denver. Monte Morris, Royce O'Neale, Josh Okogie and Ryan Dunn are all candidates to see increased playing time Monday due to Allen's absence.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now