Grayson Allen Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Allen (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Trail Blazers.
Allen will join Devin Booker (hip), Dillon Brooks (hand) and Jordan Goodwin (calf) on the sidelines for Sunday's game, leaving the Phoenix backcourt quite thin. Expect major minutes and hefty usage for Collin Gillespie and Jalen Green. Allen's next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the Celtics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 193 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 193 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 715 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More