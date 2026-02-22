Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 5:09pm

Allen (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Trail Blazers.

Allen will join Devin Booker (hip), Dillon Brooks (hand) and Jordan Goodwin (calf) on the sidelines for Sunday's game, leaving the Phoenix backcourt quite thin. Expect major minutes and hefty usage for Collin Gillespie and Jalen Green. Allen's next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the Celtics.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
