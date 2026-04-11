Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Allen has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to left hamstring soreness.

Allen exited Friday's loss to the Lakers due to the hamstring issue and won't suit up in Sunday's regular-season finale. He will end the 2025-26 regular season with averages of 16.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.8 minutes per contest across 51 outings (27 starts). His next chance to play will come in Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against the higher-seeded team between the Clippers and Trail Blazers.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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