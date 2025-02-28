Grayson Allen Injury: Ruled out Friday vs. NOLA

Allen (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Allen will be sidelined for Friday's game due to left foot soreness. It's the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Allen should have a good chance at suiting up against the Timberwolves on Sunday. Tyus Jones, Royce O'Neal and Damion Lee are slated to see an uptick in playing time due to the absences of Allen and Bradley Beal (calf).