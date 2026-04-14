Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Trail Blazers.

Allen will miss a second straight outing due to left hamstring soreness. With the veteran wing sidelined, Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Ryan Dunn are all candidates to see increased playing time.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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