Grayson Allen Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Trail Blazers.
Allen will miss a second straight outing due to left hamstring soreness. With the veteran wing sidelined, Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Ryan Dunn are all candidates to see increased playing time.
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