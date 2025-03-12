Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Allen (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Allen will be sidelined for Wednesday's game due to left foot soreness, and he'll work on recovering enough to return Friday against the Kings. Royce O'Neale, Collin Gillespie and Tyus Jones are in line to see increased work Wednesday due to Allen's absence.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now