Grayson Allen Injury: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Houston
Allen (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.
Allen will be sidelined for Wednesday's game due to left foot soreness, and he'll work on recovering enough to return Friday against the Kings. Royce O'Neale, Collin Gillespie and Tyus Jones are in line to see increased work Wednesday due to Allen's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now