Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Sits out practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Allen (concussion) did not practice Tuesday, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen suffered his concussion Saturday against the Pistons and missed Monday's contest versus Denver. His status for Wednesday's rematch against the Nuggets won't be known until Tuesday evening when the Suns release their injury report, but he should be considered questionable at best for now.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
