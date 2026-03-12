Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 3:06pm

Allen is out for Thursday's game against Indiana due to right knee injury management, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Allen is sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set, which should give him a decent chance of suiting back up for Friday's tilt in Toronto versus the Raptors. Royce O'Neale should see a rise in playing time Thursday and is worth streaming in the majority of fantasy leagues.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago