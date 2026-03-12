Grayson Allen Injury: Sitting out Thursday
Allen is out for Thursday's game against Indiana due to right knee injury management, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.
Allen is sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set, which should give him a decent chance of suiting back up for Friday's tilt in Toronto versus the Raptors. Royce O'Neale should see a rise in playing time Thursday and is worth streaming in the majority of fantasy leagues.
