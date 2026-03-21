Grayson Allen Injury: Sitting Saturday
Allen (knee) is listed as out for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.
Allen will miss a third straight game due to soreness in his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against Toronto. In the meantime, look for Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming to see more playing time.
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