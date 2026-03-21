Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Allen (knee) is listed as out for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.

Allen will miss a third straight game due to soreness in his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against Toronto. In the meantime, look for Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming to see more playing time.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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