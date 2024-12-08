Fantasy Basketball
Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Allen twisted his ankle during Sunday's game against the Magic and will be re-evaluated Monday morning, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

The severity of Allen's injury likely won't be uncovered until Monday morning at the earliest, but fortunately, the Suns don't play again until Friday. He'll be considered day-to-day until the team has more information to share.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
