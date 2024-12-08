Grayson Allen Injury: Suffers ankle injury
Allen twisted his ankle during Sunday's game against the Magic and will be re-evaluated Monday morning, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.
The severity of Allen's injury likely won't be uncovered until Monday morning at the earliest, but fortunately, the Suns don't play again until Friday. He'll be considered day-to-day until the team has more information to share.
