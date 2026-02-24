Grayson Allen Injury: Trending toward playing Tuesday
Head coach Jordan Ott said Allen (ankle/knee) is trending in the right direction ahead of Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.
Allen was held out of Sunday's loss to Portland -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to right knee and ankle injury management. However, he appears likely to play Tuesday. The 30-year-old has averaged 23.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 34.5 minutes per game in four February appearances (three starts). With Devin Booker (hip) and Dillon Brooks (hand) both sidelined, Allen is a top candidate to enter the starting five.
