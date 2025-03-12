Grayson Allen Injury: Unlikely to play

Allen is doubtful to play Wednesday against the Rockets with left foot soreness.

This appears to be a new issue for Allen, and it looks as though he'll miss at least one game because of it. He's been hot over his last five games, averaging 10.0 points, 2.8 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 23.4 minutes while shooting 55.6 percent from beyond the arc. With Allen likely out, Tyus Jones, Royce O'Neale and Collin Gillespie are candidates to see increased run.