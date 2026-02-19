Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Won't go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Allen (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Allen missed three games before the All-Star break due to a right knee sprain, and he's since been added back to the injury report with a right ankle sprain, which will keep him from Thursday's matchup. Jordan Goodwin, Amir Coffey and Ryan Dunn could pick up extra minutes in Allen's absence.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
