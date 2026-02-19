Grayson Allen Injury: Won't go Thursday
Allen (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.
Allen missed three games before the All-Star break due to a right knee sprain, and he's since been added back to the injury report with a right ankle sprain, which will keep him from Thursday's matchup. Jordan Goodwin, Amir Coffey and Ryan Dunn could pick up extra minutes in Allen's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 712 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 712 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 514 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More