Grayson Allen Injury: Won't go Thursday

Allen (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Allen missed three games before the All-Star break due to a right knee sprain, and he's since been added back to the injury report with a right ankle sprain, which will keep him from Thursday's matchup. Jordan Goodwin, Amir Coffey and Ryan Dunn could pick up extra minutes in Allen's absence.