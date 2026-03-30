Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Allen will be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. His next chance to play will come in Orlando on Tuesday. With the veteran wing out, Jordan Goodwin, Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming are candidates for increased minutes.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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