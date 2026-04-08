Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 6:01pm

Allen (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Allen will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to a right quadriceps contusion. His next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Lakers. With the veteran wing out, Jordan Goodwin, Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming are candidates to see increased minutes.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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