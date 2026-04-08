Grayson Allen Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Allen (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Allen will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to a right quadriceps contusion. His next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Lakers. With the veteran wing out, Jordan Goodwin, Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming are candidates to see increased minutes.
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