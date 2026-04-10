Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Allen (hamstring) won't return to Friday's game against the Lakers. He'll finish with eight points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 13 minutes.

Allen exited to the locker room with 8:22 remaining in the second quarter and will not return during the second half. With Jalen Green (knee), Devin Booker (ankle) and Jordan Goodwin (ankle) also out, Jamaree Bouyea, Amir Coffey and Rasheer Fleming will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago