Grayson Allen Injury: Won't return Friday
Allen (hamstring) won't return to Friday's game against the Lakers. He'll finish with eight points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 13 minutes.
Allen exited to the locker room with 8:22 remaining in the second quarter and will not return during the second half. With Jalen Green (knee), Devin Booker (ankle) and Jordan Goodwin (ankle) also out, Jamaree Bouyea, Amir Coffey and Rasheer Fleming will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.
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