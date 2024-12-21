Grayson Allen Injury: Won't return Saturday

Allen (head) is being monitored for a concussion and has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Pistons. He finishes the contest with two points (0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 20 minutes.

Allen was elbowed in the back of the head by Simone Fontecchio in the third quarter and immediately went back to the locker room. He's currently being tested for a concussion and has been deemed unable to return. Allen's next chance to play will come Monday at Denver.