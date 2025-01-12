Grayson Allen Injury: Won't return Sunday

Allen is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Hornets due to left knee soreness, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Allen injured his knee in the second quarter and was ruled out at the beginning of the second half. Allen was playing well off the bench before exiting with injury, logging 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals and a rebound in 13 minutes of action. His status for Tuesday against the Hawks is now in question.