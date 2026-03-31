Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Allen (knee) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game versus Orlando.

Allen is returning to action after sitting out Monday's win over Memphis. The sharpshooter has averaged 16.1 points, 4.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes per tilt in his last seven games.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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