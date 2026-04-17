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Grayson Allen News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Allen (hamstring) is available for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors.

Allen missed Phoenix's regular-season finale and Tuesday's Play-In Tournament loss to the Trail Blazers due to a left hamstring injury, though he'll return to action in Friday's win-or-go-home matchup. Over 51 regular-season appearances (27 starts), the veteran wing averaged 16.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.8 minutes per contest.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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