Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Allen (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Allen will shed his questionable tag and return from a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain and a right knee sprain. The veteran swingman could see a slight bump in minutes due Devin Booker (hip) being sidelined. Over 17 outings (eight starts) since the beginning of January, Allen has averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.5 minutes per contest.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen
