Grayson Allen News: Available Saturday
Allen (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Allen will shed his questionable tag and return from a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain and a right knee sprain. The veteran swingman could see a slight bump in minutes due Devin Booker (hip) being sidelined. Over 17 outings (eight starts) since the beginning of January, Allen has averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.5 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 192 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 192 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1110 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 714 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More