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Grayson Allen News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 11:53am

Allen (hamstring) is available for Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Allen has been upgraded from questionable to available for a fourth straight game, though he didn't see minutes in any of Phoenix's last three contests. The veteran wing isn't guaranteed to see the floor Saturday and may only be used in case of an emergency.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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