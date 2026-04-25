Grayson Allen News: Available Saturday
Allen (hamstring) is available for Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Allen has been upgraded from questionable to available for a fourth straight game, though he didn't see minutes in any of Phoenix's last three contests. The veteran wing isn't guaranteed to see the floor Saturday and may only be used in case of an emergency.
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