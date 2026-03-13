Grayson Allen News: Available to play
Allen (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Allen is no longer on the injury report after missing Thursday's game against the Pacers for the front end of the back-to-back set. Allen can be penciled back into fantasy lineups and has been a solid source of points and three-pointers for fantasy managers.
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