Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:13am

Allen (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Allen is no longer on the injury report after missing Thursday's game against the Pacers for the front end of the back-to-back set. Allen can be penciled back into fantasy lineups and has been a solid source of points and three-pointers for fantasy managers.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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