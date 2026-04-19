Grayson Allen News: Available to play in Game 1
Allen (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Allen missed the Suns' last three games. It's unknown if Allen will see fewer minutes than usual following the layoff, so the door remains open for expanded roles from Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale.
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