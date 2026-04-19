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Grayson Allen News: Available to play in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 12:17pm

Allen (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen missed the Suns' last three games. It's unknown if Allen will see fewer minutes than usual following the layoff, so the door remains open for expanded roles from Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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