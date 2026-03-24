Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Allen (knee) will play Tuesday against the Nuggets.

Allen appeared to be a true game-time decision after missing the Suns' previous four matchups due to left knee injury management, but he's officially been cleared to play Tuesday evening. He was averaging 15.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.7 made triples per game through six March appearances before being temporarily shut down.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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