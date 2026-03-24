Grayson Allen News: Available Tuesday
Allen (knee) will play Tuesday against the Nuggets.
Allen appeared to be a true game-time decision after missing the Suns' previous four matchups due to left knee injury management, but he's officially been cleared to play Tuesday evening. He was averaging 15.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.7 made triples per game through six March appearances before being temporarily shut down.
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