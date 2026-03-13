Grayson Allen News: Chips in 15 points off bench
Allen finished with 15 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 122-115 loss to the Raptors.
It was the fifth time this season that Allen attempted 10 free throws in a game. He scored 12 of his 15 points in the first quarter and finished as the Suns' third-leading scorer behind Jalen Green (34 points) and Devin Booker (31 points). Friday was Allen's return from a one-game absence due to right knee injury management, and he'll likely continue to sit out of at least one game of back-to-back sets until the postseason.
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