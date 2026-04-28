Grayson Allen News: Chips in efficient 12 points
Allen ended with 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 21 minutes during Monday's 131-122 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
A hamstring injury might have plagued him during Phoenix's brief playoff run, but there's no question that Allen was a particularly effective nine-category fantasy asset when healthy in 2025-26. Across 51 regular-season contests, the veteran swingman averaged a career-high 16.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 28.8 minutes per game. With a club option for 2027-28, Allen is set to remain with the Suns for at least one more year.
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