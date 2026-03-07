Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Continues to produce off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 10:11am

Allen notched 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and four steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 118-116 victory over the Pelicans.

Allen provided high-end utility off the bench Friday, matching his season high with eight assists while racking up a team-high four steals. Even off the bench, Allen has maintained a prominent role in the rotation, logging at least 25 minutes in four straight games. While his three-point efficiency has been a bit inconsistent lately, his massive shot volume-averaging 13 attempts from deep over his last four outings, keeps his scoring ceiling high. As long as he continues to see nearly 30 minutes a night, Allen remains a strong nine-category asset, particularly for managers needing help in triples and defensive stats.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights
Author Image
Adam King
12 days ago