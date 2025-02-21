Grayson Allen News: Drops 11 points Thursday
Allen (knee) accumulated 11 points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 loss to the Spurs.
Allen returned to game action after missing the club's final outing before the All-Star break due to left knee soreness. The 29-year-old played more than 30 minutes for the fourth time across his last five outings, though he struggled with efficiency off the bench. In that five-game span (two starts), Allen has averaged 12.2 points, 3.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 30.6 minutes per contest.
