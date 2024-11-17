Grayson Allen News: Efficient 18 points in loss

Allen posted 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

After a two-game absence due to right hamstring soreness, the 29-year-old led the bench with 18 points and finished as the second-highest scorer on the Suns behind Devin Booker (44). Allen has been a mainstay on the injury report this season while also taking a backseat to the club's new addition, Tyus Jones. Through 10 regular-season outings, Allen has averaged 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting a lackluster 37.8 percent from the field across 21.1 minutes per game.