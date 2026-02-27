Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Excels with 28 points from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Allen provided 28 points (9-24 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 win over the Lakers.

Allen proved to be the best fill-in option for Dillon Brooks (hand) in the narrow victory, as Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale had a hard time finding room against the Lakers. Allen drilled six three-pointers in the win, marking his third-highest total of the season in the category. Allen is working his way back from a couple of injuries, and he will probably rejoin the starting five soon.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
