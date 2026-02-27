Grayson Allen News: Excels with 28 points from bench
Allen provided 28 points (9-24 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 win over the Lakers.
Allen proved to be the best fill-in option for Dillon Brooks (hand) in the narrow victory, as Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale had a hard time finding room against the Lakers. Allen drilled six three-pointers in the win, marking his third-highest total of the season in the category. Allen is working his way back from a couple of injuries, and he will probably rejoin the starting five soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule Insights4 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 225 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 225 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 198 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More