Grayson Allen News: Full participant in practice
Allen (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Allen has been available only for emergency situations in Game 1 and Game 2 of Phoenix's first-round series against the Thunder due to a hamstring injury. All signs point toward the sharpshooter suiting up for Game 3 on Saturday, but it's unknown if the Suns are ready to get Allen back on the floor.
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