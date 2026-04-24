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Grayson Allen News: Full participant in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Allen (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Allen has been available only for emergency situations in Game 1 and Game 2 of Phoenix's first-round series against the Thunder due to a hamstring injury. All signs point toward the sharpshooter suiting up for Game 3 on Saturday, but it's unknown if the Suns are ready to get Allen back on the floor.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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