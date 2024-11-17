Fantasy Basketball
Grayson Allen News: Getting green light

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Allen (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

As expected, Allen has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action following a two-game absence. With Bradley Beal (calf) and Kevin Durant (calf) sidelined, the Suns could use Allen's floor spacing against Minnesota's stout defensive frontcourt.

