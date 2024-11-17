Grayson Allen News: Getting green light
Allen (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.
As expected, Allen has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action following a two-game absence. With Bradley Beal (calf) and Kevin Durant (calf) sidelined, the Suns could use Allen's floor spacing against Minnesota's stout defensive frontcourt.
