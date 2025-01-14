Grayson Allen News: Good to go Tuesday

Allen (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen sustained the left knee injury during Sunday's win over the Hornets, though he'll suit up without missing a single game Tuesday. Over his last five outings, the 29-year-old has averaged 13.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists across 21.8 minutes per contest.