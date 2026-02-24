Grayson Allen News: Good to go Tuesday
Allen (ankle/knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Allen was initially listed as questionable for this one due to right ankle and knee injury management. The 30-year-old swingman is a top candidate to enter the starting lineup due to Devin Booker (hip) and Dillon Brooks (hand) being sidelined. Over four February appearances (three starts), Allen has averaged 23.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 34.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit Guide: Key Players, Matchups & Schedule InsightsYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 222 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 222 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 195 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 195 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More