Grayson Allen News: Good to go vs. Lakers

Allen (personal) is not listed on Sunday's injury report and will be available for Monday's game against the Lakers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen has missed Phoenix's last two games while attending to a personal matter, but the 29-year-old will be available Monday. Allen played 21 minutes off the bench during the Suns' regular-season opener against the Clippers on Wednesday, and he finished that contest with eight points, three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block.