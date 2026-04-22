Grayson Allen News: Good to go Wednesday
Allen (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Thunder.
Allen will shed his questionable tag and be available for a third straight game, though he didn't appear in either of the last two. The veteran wing could see increased playing time Wednesday due to Jordan Goodwin (calf) being sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 193 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 194 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings DFS NBA: Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 175 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 175 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More