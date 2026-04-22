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Grayson Allen News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Allen (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Thunder.

Allen will shed his questionable tag and be available for a third straight game, though he didn't appear in either of the last two. The veteran wing could see increased playing time Wednesday due to Jordan Goodwin (calf) being sidelined.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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