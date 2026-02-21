Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Hits for team-high 27 in 2OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Allen posted 27 points (8-22 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-110 double-overtime win over the Magic.

Seeing his first action since Feb. 5 after recovering from knee and ankle injuries, Allen was thrust into a big role right away as Dillon Brooks (hand) played just seven minutes before suffering a broken hand. Allen wound up leading the Suns in scoring, and the 27 points represented his best offensive performance since he dropped 33 on the Pistons on Jan. 15. The veteran wing will likely move back into the starting five in Brooks' absence, which could last into April.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago