Grayson Allen News: Hits for team-high 27 in win

Allen (ankle) posted 27 points (8-22 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-110 double-overtime win over the Magic.

Seeing his first action since Feb. 5 after recovering from right ankle and knee sprains, Allen was thrust into a big role right away as Dillon Brooks played just seven minutes before suffering a broken hand. Allen wound up leading the Suns in scoring, and the 27 points represented his best offensive performance since he dropped 33 on the Pistons on Jan. 15. The veteran wing will could move back into the starting five in while Brooks faces a long-term absence and while Devin Booker (hip) is out for at least the next week.