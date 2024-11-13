Grayson Allen News: Lands four triples in win

Allen provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 win over Utah.

Allen connected on four three-pointers, continuing to serve as a scoring threat off the bench. After a breakout 2023-24 season, Allen's role has reduced following the offseason addition of Tyus Jones. He should continue to be a reliable perimeter threat and should any of the starting backcourt be forced to miss time, Allen would likely be the next man up.