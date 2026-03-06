Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Letting it fly from deep

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Allen registered 21 points (6-19 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 105-103 loss to the Bulls.

Allen didn't appear to be particularly concerned with capping his opportunities on the offensive end, as he attempted double-digit triples for a third straight game. While he's shooting just 34.1 percent from beyond the arc during this stretch, he's also averaging 22.3 points per game, in large part due to his shot volume. Allen has come off the bench in five straight games for Phoenix and is averaging 21.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes per showing.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen
