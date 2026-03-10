Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Listed available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 4:19pm

Allen (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Allen was a late addition to the injury report Sunday, and despite being listed as probable, he sat out during the win over Charlotte, which was surprising after he totaled 62 minutes during a back-to-back set earlier in the week. While Allen is cleared to play Tuesday, it's possible he sits out either Thursday in Indiana or Friday in Toronto as he continues to manage a knee issue.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago