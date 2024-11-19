Fantasy Basketball
Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Logs 17 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Allen ended with 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Monday's 109-99 loss to the Magic.

Allen is getting back up to speed after missing two games, and his presence is sorely needed with Bradley Beal (calf) unavailable. The box score showed that Allen's totals didn't have much effect on Josh Okogie's participation in the injury scenario, which bodes well in the fantasy outlook for both players.

