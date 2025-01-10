Grayson Allen News: Logs 23 points in reserve role

Allen finished with 23 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 win over the Hawks.

Allen enjoyed an accurate night, converting all but one of his eight shot attempts in the win. He's adjusting well to his second-unit role after appearing in the starting five for a majority of his appearances last season. His numbers have taken a hit as a result, but he develops a solid line when he gets at least 25 minutes of court time.