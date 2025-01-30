Grayson Allen News: Nails three triples in loss

Allen closed with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 loss to the Timberwolves.

Allen and Bradley Beal continue to provide a strong scoring punch off the bench for Phoenix's offense. Allen also recorded a steal and a block for the second straight outing Wednesday. Most of the 29-year-old guard's scoring production comes from behind the arc, as 5.7 of his 7.7 field-goal attempts are three-point attempts.