Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 4:10pm

Allen won't start Friday's game against the Celtics.

In the midst of a four-game losing streak and still without Kevin Durant (ankle), the Suns are switching up their starting lineup Friday, rolling with Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and Oso Ighodaro. Allen dropped 23 points (8-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in 34 minutes as a starter in Milwaukee on Tuesday. However, the sharpshooter totaled just 15 points over his previous four appearances off the bench.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
