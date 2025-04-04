Grayson Allen News: Not starting Friday

Allen won't start Friday's game against the Celtics.

In the midst of a four-game losing streak and still without Kevin Durant (ankle), the Suns are switching up their starting lineup Friday, rolling with Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and Oso Ighodaro. Allen dropped 23 points (8-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in 34 minutes as a starter in Milwaukee on Tuesday. However, the sharpshooter totaled just 15 points over his previous four appearances off the bench.