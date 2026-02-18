Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Allen (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Spurs, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.

Allen was sidelined for the Suns' final three games before the All-Star break due to a right knee sprain, but the extra rest time has been enough for the veteran wing to return to action against San Antonio on Thursday. He started in each of his seven outings prior to his most recent injury stint, and over that span he averaged 20.1 points, 4.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 0.9 steals over 33.6 minutes per game.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Allen See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago