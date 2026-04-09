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Grayson Allen News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Allen (quadriceps) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Allen missed Wednesday's win over Dallas due to a right quadriceps contusion, but he's set to return to action Friday. With Jordan Goodwin (ankle) and Devin Booker (ankle) out, Allen will likely see an uptick in playing time against the Lakers. He has averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
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